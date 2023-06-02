Dear Honourable Chief Secretary,

Silence is not an option.

You have offered yourself to serve as an assemblyman for the people of your district in the Toba­go House of Assembly (THA).

You have also accepted election to the position of Chief Secretary of the assembly to act on behalf of all the people of Tobago.

As a representative of the people, you owe a duty of accountability to those who elected you and whom you represent.

As a student, you once told a former holder of the esteemed office you now hold that you were coming for his office.

That ambition was laudable, and in pursuit of your goal, you must have prepared yourself by informing yourself of the standards required of such an office-holder.

Many, including myself, welcomed your success in attaining that office and in offering yourself to the people of Tobago.

You stood and stand on the shoulders of such respected representatives of the people of Tobago as James Biggart, APT James and Arthur NR Robinson.

Ambition must be matched with humility and honest accounting and self-criticism to those you seek to serve.

In the current circumstances, please, respecting those you represent, respecting the office you hold and yourself, come openly to those you represent and clarify the situation regarding the viral recording which has huge implications.

Come to the people with a clean heart and contrition and sincerely apologise to the people of Tobago and of the country, and face whatever may be the consequences.

Performance in any position attracts rewards and also penalties, depending on the quality of such performance.

It is more than cliché that to err is human.

Your failure to address this matter is doing no good to your own image and standing and that of your office.

Your silence is also distracting from the important objective of setting the relationship between Tobago and Trinidad that you vowed to vigorously pursue.

Those who feel they are doing you a good by inventing fantastic tales are doing you more harm, and you need to save them from themselves by accounting openly to the body politic.

Please set the best example for those young people of Tobago who placed their hopes in you and your colleagues, and who may share the same aspi­rations you did as a young man.

Clyde Weatherhead

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indifference has a cost

Indifference has a cost

Boorish, sexist, callous and unsympathetic responses to complaints sum up the way the public generally feels treated when they approach our State institutions. A few examples might show how widespread it is.

Dropping the ball on education

Dropping the ball on education

We recall a comment made by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye four years ago when, as a member of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity, she wondered if the authorities had been in “slumberland” on the issue of school dropouts.

Yet Another Article on AI

Yet Another Article on AI

I’m looking at a headline this morning (Wednesday) that screams ‘AI Creators Fear the Extinction of Humanity’, and I suppose they could turn out to be right. But it’s still a bit early to declare a global emergency and turn all the machines off.

Let’s unite on climate change

I am writing to urgently address the critical issue of climate change in Trinidad and Tobago—a matter that demands immediate attention and decisive action. As a small island developing state heavily dependent on revenue from oil and gas, our nation is facing significant challenges that stem from the effects of global climate change, particularly the alarming increase in flooding, property damage, and threats to agriculture and livestock.

Food standards require collective action

Member countries of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) and the 2017 FAO Conference led the call for the establishment of World Food Safety Day (WFSD), which was approved by the UN General Assembly in December 2018.

Public Service at its best

Once again, I wish to highlight the excel­lent service received from the staff at the County Medi­cal Office of Health, at Jerningham Place, Port of Spain.

Can you believe there are two young ladies in the same office who each epitomise what Public Service is meant to be? How fortunate it is for anyone who interacts with any of these ladies to experience what I have.