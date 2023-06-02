Dear Honourable Chief Secretary,
Silence is not an option.
You have offered yourself to serve as an assemblyman for the people of your district in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
You have also accepted election to the position of Chief Secretary of the assembly to act on behalf of all the people of Tobago.
As a representative of the people, you owe a duty of accountability to those who elected you and whom you represent.
As a student, you once told a former holder of the esteemed office you now hold that you were coming for his office.
That ambition was laudable, and in pursuit of your goal, you must have prepared yourself by informing yourself of the standards required of such an office-holder.
Many, including myself, welcomed your success in attaining that office and in offering yourself to the people of Tobago.
You stood and stand on the shoulders of such respected representatives of the people of Tobago as James Biggart, APT James and Arthur NR Robinson.
Ambition must be matched with humility and honest accounting and self-criticism to those you seek to serve.
In the current circumstances, please, respecting those you represent, respecting the office you hold and yourself, come openly to those you represent and clarify the situation regarding the viral recording which has huge implications.
Come to the people with a clean heart and contrition and sincerely apologise to the people of Tobago and of the country, and face whatever may be the consequences.
Performance in any position attracts rewards and also penalties, depending on the quality of such performance.
It is more than cliché that to err is human.
Your failure to address this matter is doing no good to your own image and standing and that of your office.
Your silence is also distracting from the important objective of setting the relationship between Tobago and Trinidad that you vowed to vigorously pursue.
Those who feel they are doing you a good by inventing fantastic tales are doing you more harm, and you need to save them from themselves by accounting openly to the body politic.
Please set the best example for those young people of Tobago who placed their hopes in you and your colleagues, and who may share the same aspirations you did as a young man.
Clyde Weatherhead