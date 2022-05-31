You’re the real rot, Ralph

As leader of the House, I note with concern the latest chapter in Ralph Maraj’s ongoing book of hate against the PNM, the Government and our leader, Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley.
One would think by now I would have grown quite accustomed to Mr Maraj’s weekly diatribe and venomous attacks on both our party and our leader, but the sheer hypocrisy of this latest article (Sunday Express column, “The real rot”) is mind-boggling.
Little did I know that he could have limboed so far below the bars of sober reflection and honest critique.
Naturally the Opposition Leader and her chief minion would try to deflect from their party’s gross incompetence as it relates to the Sabga report. However, while the Opposition Leader tries to play this issue of our children like a political football, hoping to score cheap political points, this current administration has taken the necessary steps to safeguard the well-being of our children.
Since the Ministerial Statement (April 29, 2022) in Parliament, the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) has appointed a child abuse inter-agency task force which has already held its first meeting (May 4, 2022). Additionally, the report has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs for review of the legislative recommendations. Monies are being allocated to ensure the recommendations are being implemented, and this is just the beginning.
But no, Ralph, you cannot absolve yourself from culpability in this mess. You cannot, like Pontius Pilate, wash your hands from your involvement in this sordid tale.
You were there. You were part of the Cabinet of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 1997 that received the Robert Sabga report, sat on it for eight months before it came to the Cabinet table, and then did nothing with it.
And you must tell the people of Trinidad and Tobago what you did when you were there as a senior member of that Cabinet to stem the rot of which you speak. What did you do when you realised your colleagues were sitting on such an explosive report? What did you tell your prime minister then?
The unchallenged Cabinet records show that the Cabinet requested comments on the report from the then-attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, the then-minister of national security Brig Joseph Theodore, and the then-minister of public administration and information, senator for life, Wade Mark. None of these comments were ever forthcoming.
You sat in the Cabinet then, you were part of the government then, and you never spoke up on behalf of the children. What leadership qualities did you demonstrate then? Apart from your supine obeisance to your leader, your silence on this matter was astounding.
Interestingly enough, as the then-minister of foreign affairs you, more than anyone else, would have been privy to Mr Sabga’s elevation to the post of high commissioner to Canada. Did you recommend or approve of that assignment, knowing the contents of his report, and the work that needed to be done? Was it your way of rewarding him for his silence?
You were part of two government administrations, and notwithstanding your inebriated discourses, Mr Manning still ensured that you received a salary during the latter years of his last administration. Et tu, Ralph?
Your attempt to distance yourself is as disgraceful as it is glaring. You ask in your column: “What kind of soul do you have, Trinidad and Tobago? Will you ever produce a Madiba?” And in your self-righteous pontification, you pass your judgment, declaring, “I’m afraid you have neither civilisation nor culture for it.”
It is not difficult then to conclude that you no longer see yourself as part of the local culture anymore, that you are no longer a citizen of this great republic.
But you, Ralph, and so many like you, are part of the problem; refusing to take out the beam in your own eye before pointing to the splinter in others’.
Your crocodile tears are entirely misplaced. You and every member of the that Cabinet should be visiting each of those homes today, dressed in sack cloth and ashes, begging forgiveness from the current residents, and pleading for mercy from those who, over the last 25 years, endured any abuse which you and your colleagues could have, and should have, prevented.
The trauma of that report is also on your hands, Ralph, because you did nothing for them when you had the opportunity so to do.
The contents of both the Robert Sabga and Judith Jones reports should cause all right-thinking citizens to question our collective commitment to the rights of children, to whether we have yet distinguished between punishment and discipline, and ultimately to the steps we need to take as a society, to eliminate the abuse and neglect of children taking place in homes throughout our country.
This Government will continue to light its own candle in this regard, rather than join with the likes of Ralph Maraj and curse the darkness.
Camille
Robinson-Regis
Leader of the House
MP, Arouca/Maloney
Minister of Housing and Urban Development