You sink deeper when borrowing to pay debts

A double-edged sword.

That is the effect of the Leader of the Opposition calling for Covid-19 vaccines from India, via their Serum Institute of India.

There are benefits to this call, as T&T is on the path to austerity. With revenues barely being able to cover expenditure, including servicing debt, we are genuinely now running on fumes. Import cover at around six months with our US foreign reserves and imminent drawdowns of the HSF—why would we deny ourselves free vaccines?