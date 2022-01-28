The most important Covid-19 inspired lesson is that leadership in Trinidad and Tobago will have to come from persons under age 59. Not 60-plus. Those days are over.
I am speaking of the leaders in politics, business and trade unions. Persons above age 60 must have exceptional charm and charisma in order to hold on to power. They must have special appeal to the younger generation because, like it or not, this pandemic has shown that you must be forward-thinking. Age is only just a number if you have aged wisely.
The trade unions revolve all considerations around the word “respect”. Their personal respect. Not what is good for the country. Image is everything. We have certain trade union leaders who need to be put out to pasture. I will not name names, but thank you for the music but it is time for younger people to select the tunes.
Ten, 20, 30 years in leadership without one single new person under age 40 being encouraged to take over your position looks dated. There will always be room for advice in the background. Just appoint your most intelligent successor, take a bow and get off the stage. Some rude person may say get to hell off the podium. Not me. Image in T&T is everything, even for the old fogies.
For general election 2025, we are going to have to face some indelible facts. What age was Barack Obama when he became the US president? What age is Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados? What age is Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly? Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the UK, is 57 years of age. All these names quoted are young and well educated. Your level and range of education is key to political survival.
And, on the business side, what age is Mr Rajiv Diptee, pesident of the Supermarkets Association of T&T? Age 60 becoming the sell-by date for business leaders is also important.
This pandemic has shown that age is the prime comorbidity waiting to swallow T&T’s political and business agendas whole.
No disrespect is meant, but we need younger people who are particularly gifted. Smart and measured in the way they speak and behave. No pappyshow tendencies. No grand-charging. No trickery, no threatening, no undue hostility.
And, most definitely, no racism. Every creed and race will find an equal place without any irrelevant posturing, thanking you very much. The females must be strong speakers and advocates for equality of treatment. The males must be measured in their thinking.
Which political party will meet the criteria in 2025? Allegedly, it is still going to be either the People’s National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC). Third political parties in Trinidad remain, at this point in time, mere political window dressing.
The truth hurts but that is the truth. It cannot be avoided.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin