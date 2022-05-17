If one reads the newspapers and watches the news every day, it could be easy to despair about this country or even the world, more so since the start of Covid-19.
Never one to despair, my delight in this country and its people was heightened after my most recent experience at Massy Stores, Maraval, last Saturday.
The previous day I had visited the Maraval branch when, in execution of my Covid hand-washing protocols, I inadvertently dropped my wedding band by the sink.
I spent the evening retracing my steps after doing several errands, without finding my precious wedding band.
Later that night, I telephoned the Maraval branch, hoping it had been found. I was slightly relieved to be told that the branch had closed for the night, but that I could check the following day.
I did and was pleasantly surprised to discover that my gold wedding band had been found by a young janitorial supervisor, who’d turned it in to her own supervisor.
My wife and I visited and met with the janitorial supervisor Ms Ann Marie Brooks, who had found it and immediately turned it in to her supervisor, Ms Denecia Young.
I have lost valuables even in places of worship, and was never able to retrieve them.
The politeness and integrity of the young Massy staffers in finding, retrieving and handing over my most valuable jewelry possession was impressive, and lit up my entire weekend.
I gave Ms Brooks a token of my appreciation and thanked her and Ms Young. I must also thank the entire management at Massy Stores, Maraval, and Massy Group CEO Gervase Warner for introducing and instilling a culture in their organisation that retains staff like Ms Brooks and Ms Young.
It’s easy to fall into the trap that puts all young people in a negative light.
Ann Marie Brooks, the quiet, young janitorial supervisor, is proof that we are capable of producing young people of integrity, capable of doing the right thing even when no one is watching.
Maxie Cuffie
former MP and minister