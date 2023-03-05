Young writers inspire hope

The importance of literary skills and the creation of good writers should never be undervalued, as they are representative of progressive nations.
Today, I want to congratulate the Ministry of Education (MoE) on successfully executing a project which started several months ago, involving primary and secondary schools throughout our nation.
The project would have demanded tremendous effort from different stakeholders, requiring several stages of planning, judging and selection; the outcome: a prize-giving function for the top pupils of the MoE’s Essay Writing Competition, entitled “Celebrating 60”—the 60th Independence anniversary essay competition for primary and secondary schools, which took place during 2022
My thoughts are loaded with the positive vibes I received from attending the function on Friday.
The invitees were based solely on merit of their relationship to the awardees. The function, though intentionally small in numbers, was well-organised, and had tremendous positive impact on the successful pupils, their parents, teachers, peers and schools.
I must admit that although this competition was held sometime last year, I had no clue of my son’s (Saiesh) involvement until a few days before the awards ceremony. Saiesh forwarded a letter to me that came from the MOE, via his school. It extended congratulations, informing us he won the second prize in the Forms Four to Six category.
Now, some of you, in your usual cantankerous manner, may be inclined to conclude I am using this space to highlight my son and to boast of his achievement. I would have to proudly admit that you are correct—and add that if you follow his accomplishments, you will understand that he is no stranger to success.
I would also like to big-up his school, Presentation College, Chaguanas, for the guidance it provided in preparing for this competition. Ironically, to my understanding, pupils were given this essay assignment as a mid-term test, unaware that it would have been used to represent the school in the national competition.
The importance of the event was stamped with the presence of two Government ministers. Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was introduced as the one who initiated this project, although she is the Minister of Housing and Urban Development. In delivering the feature address, she urged pupils to continue to strive to become great writers.
Minister Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, in her address, playfully remarked that if she had the writing skills of the winning pupils, she would have opted for a career as an author rather than a politician.
Indeed, the programme took a celebratory tone as the ministers presented prizes of cheques, gift vouchers and certificates to the winners.
However, the most noticeable positive impact was the two ministers’ casual interactions with the pupils as they patiently took pictures with them, their teachers and parents. Even though Minister Robinson-Regis announced that she had to attend Parliament at 1 p.m., she displayed no sense of urgency to leave.
The youngest winner, perhaps a nine-year-old, requested Minister Robinson-Regis to express to the Prime Minister how happy and proud she was to be part of the event. The minister willingly obliged to do so later that day.
If the MoE persists with these initiatives, it would create the human capital required for our nation’s progress.
To this end, I do believe all the winners deserve hearty congratulations, as they represent a ray of hope for our country. As Dr Peter Smith, CEO of the Ministry of Education, aptly put it: may the force of writing continue to be with you.
Dr Ramchand Rampersad
El Socorro