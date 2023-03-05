Young writers inspire hope

The importance of literary skills and the creation of good writers should never be undervalued, as they are representative of progressive nations.

Today, I want to congratulate the Ministry of Education (MoE) on successfully executing a project which started several months ago, involving primary and secondary schools throughout our nation.

The project would have demanded tremendous effort from different stakeholders, requiring several stages of planning, judging and selection; the outcome: a prize-giving ­function for the top pupils of the MoE’s Essay Writing Competition, entitled “­Celebrating 60”—the 60th Independence anniversary essay competition for primary and secondary schools, which took place during 2022

My thoughts are loaded with the positive vibes I received from attending the function on Friday.

The invitees were based solely on merit of their relationship to the awardees. The function, though intentionally small in numbers, was well-organised, and had tremendous positive impact on the successful pupils, their parents, teachers, peers and schools.

I must admit that although this competition was held sometime last year, I had no clue of my son’s (Saiesh) involvement until a few days before the awards ceremony. Saiesh forwarded a letter to me that came from the MOE, via his school. It extended congratulations, informing us he won the second prize in the Forms Four to Six category.

Now, some of you, in your usual cantankerous manner, may be inclined to conclude I am using this space to highlight my son and to boast of his achievement. I would have to proudly admit that you are correct—and add that if you follow his accomplishments, you will understand that he is no stranger to success.

I would also like to big-up his school, Presentation College, Chaguanas, for the guidance it provided in preparing for this competition. Ironi­cally, to my understanding, pupils were given this essay assignment as a mid-term test, unaware that it would have been used to represent the school in the national competition.

The importance of the event was stamped with the presence of two Government ministers. Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was introduced as the one who initiated this project, although she is the Minister of Housing and Urban Development. In delivering the feature address, she urged pupils to continue to strive to become great writers.

Minister Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, in her address, playfully remarked that if she had the writing skills of the winning pupils, she would have opted for a career as an author rather than a politician.

Indeed, the programme took a celebratory tone as the ministers presented prizes of cheques, gift vouchers and certificates to the winners.

However, the most noticeable positive impact was the two ministers’ casual interactions with the pupils as they patiently took pictures with them, their teachers and parents. Even though Minister Robinson-Regis announced that she had to attend Parliament at 1 p.m., she displayed no sense of urgency to leave.

The youngest winner, perhaps a nine-year-old, requested Minister Robinson-Regis to express to the Prime Minister how happy and proud she was to be part of the event. The minister willingly obliged to do so later that day.

If the MoE persists with these initiatives, it would create the human capital required for our nation’s progress.

To this end, I do believe all the winners deserve hearty congratulations, as they represent a ray of hope for our country. As Dr Peter Smith, CEO of the Ministry of Education, aptly put it: may the force of writing continue to be with you.

Dr Ramchand Rampersad

El Socorro

Try eviction with compassion

THERE are few images as heart-breaking as those of a forcible eviction.

Scenes of doors being broken down, personal belongings being thrown out, families including children and the elderly begging and screaming, even cursing, present a gut-wrenching tableau of human desperation.

On Saturday, when a contingent of over 50 police officers descended on the Housing Development Corporation’s apartment building on Independence Square, all these scenes were played out as residents were evicted.

Ten horn

“So, Dr Paul,” the post-graduate ­student said, “when are we going to stop seeing extra-sick post-Covid-­pandemic patients presenting to the emergency departments?”

There were mutterings of agreement from the rest of the students. They wanted to discuss the relatively higher sickness level and sickness complexity of the patients they were seeing in the emergency departments, who would subsequently be admitted to the hospital. They acquiesced that a few factors were contributing.

Time to make Port of Spain great again

I am supportive of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC)’s initiative to revamp the image of lower East Port of Spain, specifically the block from George Street, Duke Street and Piccadilly Street and environs.

It has been years since Patrick Manning established the Port of Spain East Development Company, yet there is nothing to show.

End this years-long problem

There is a very delectable general election to be won in 2025.

All male aspirants—whether PNM, UNC or belonging to window-dressing third political parties—are equally guilty of ­loving up trafficked females. No need to mince words. This has been going on for so many years in T&T.

Fix potholes on Crystal Stream (East)

If I didn’t think it to be urgently important I wouldn’t write this.

On Crystal Stream (East)between the highway and Morne Coco Road, there are two deep and dangerous potholes that many motorists, including myself, have driven into.

