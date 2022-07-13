The book is a biography on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi. It well documents his life, times, aspirations, accomplishments and socio-political orientations. But it is positively, grippingly much more than that.

It expands on and compliments Prof Rhoda Reddock’s Women, Labour and Politics in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Sahadeo Basdeo’s Labour Organisation and Labour Reform in Trinidad and Tobago, Albert Gomes’s Through a Maze of Colour, and many others.