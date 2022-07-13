With the mask mandate due to be lifted on July 17, some individuals have already began to panic or virtue signal. Neither is necessary.
The argument against masks and mandates remains as valid now as in 2020: “If your mask protects you, I don’t need to wear one and, if your mask doesn’t protect you, neither of us needs to wear one.”
To this, the standard response was that masks provide “some” protection and two people wearing masks doubled that some: an assertion, needless to say, based on no evidence whatsoever.
The fact is, before 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) didn’t recommend masks during pandemics, even for viruses whose particles were larger than Covid-19’s.
Since then, correlational studies have found absolutely no link between mask-wearing and transmission rates. The authorities in developed nations steadfastly refused to fund any RCTs (randomised controlled trials), with an oft-quoted study in Bangladesh now debunked, even though this was the gold standard required to settle this policy question.
Those who wish to continue wearing masks are, of course, free to do so. I never wore any outdoors at any time during the past two years, nor indoors, save when going into businesses. As far as I know, I haven’t caught Covid yet.