In Trinidad and Tobago we are suffering a migraine-type headache because of homicides using guns. With thousands of citizens awaiting permission for legal possession, are we looking at ramping up homicides from a “legal” perspective?
Prisons officers also want guns. What is the estimated final figure for legal gun possession—15,000, 16,000, 17,000? I humbly believe that legal gun possession is a two-edged sword. If you are attacked, it may not only be your money or your life but your money, your life and your nice new legal firearm.