Amidst the barrage of criminal activities, chaos and selfishness which confront our citizenry on a daily basis, it is certainly refreshing and it gives a ray of hope to witness an act of kindness and concern from at least one institution in the country. There may be others like it, but I was lucky enough to witness members of the St Augustine Girls’ High School (SAGHS) responding in an exemplary manner in dealing with a situation in which one of its bus drivers fell ill and had to receive immediate medical attention.
Kudos to all the people who came to the aid of the bus driver, who was incapacitated upon arrival at the school a few days ago. This includes the pupils (who were on the bus and others), the security guards, the cafeteria workers, teachers and the principal, Ms Bissoon-Gosine.
When the pupils arrived at the school, one of them noticed the driver was acting and looking out of sorts. The observant pupil alerted the others on the bus, and they went to the principal’s office; she immediately sent teachers to check, and called the EHS.
All the while, other pupils, the cafeteria workers and the security guards were in attendance assisting the driver and making him comfortable.
The principal was even kind enough to call the relatives of the driver to inform them about the incident.
It was further learned, from the relatives, that upon arrival at the school, they were treated with kindness and understanding by all who took it upon themselves to assist the driver.
This was compassion and caring for other people at the highest level.
Kudos to the members of this institution, and do continue to be a beacon of light and hope to the rest of the nation.
Thank you on behalf of the relatives.
Your quick and decisive action may have just saved a life. And as was stated by one scholar, “If you save one individual, it’s as if you have saved all of mankind.”
Continue with your good work.
WKS HOSEIN
Chaguanas