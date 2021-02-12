Your tears are not in vain

Dear protester,
Your continuing protest over the untimely death of Andrea Bharatt is especially beautiful, since as we are often perceived as a happy-go-lucky, rum-and-roti people who don’t care a damn about anybody or anything, except perhaps for Carnival.
And why? Because the death of this innocent touches that side of us that lies deep within our character as a people, which warms to others in need, those who are traumatised or abused, like the Venezuelans on the street without food or a place to rest their heads, or a couple suddenly losing their home, or a child in need of a surgery that parents can’t afford.
And more, because Andrea is you, with your life snuffed out just like that, when you had so much to live for, your death defying all logic and good sense, compelling others to try come to terms with the savagery perpetrated on you by another human being.
Without probably realising it, your protest seems more like a plaintive, agonising cry over this contradiction in human nature which you cannot quite understand!
Perhaps you are hoping the politicians will act, but will they? There is no need to, for they won’t have to account at the polls if they don’t, since your vote, as one of the tribe, is a sure thing for them. Of course they will play the game of wailing and gnashing their teeth over Andrea.
At the same time however, they will indulge in the contradiction of virtually allowing criminals to roam free—as in this case where one of the suspects was out free with over 70 charges to his name—by withholding assent to a legislative measure that is intended to curb same, all in the name of the rights of the criminal.
But what of the rights of the victims like Andrea and Ashanti?
How can the law be about true justice when the playing field is never even? It is a good question for the Law Association!
And what of the specific strategies geared towards deterrence and rehabilitation?
Are we going to continue to quote the statistics about good policing and glory in the elimination of some criminals as a substitute for a holistic approach to changing the criminal mindset?
Today, dear protester, your cry of lamentation for Andrea, and for justice, grows louder even as the hope for redress from those charged with the responsibility to provide it seems bleaker.
But if there is no justice in the here and now, politicians et al who may make a mockery of the voices of the people will ultimately pay the price where it hurts the most.
Still, your tears are not in vain, for within the repertoire of your varied experience in your lifetime, good, bad and ugly, shedding a tear for someone you hardly knew, young, beautiful and innocent, once in the springtime of her life but gone too soon, is one of the best moments you could ever have, enriching your life beyond measure!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail