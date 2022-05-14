In his newspaper column on May 1, Dr Winford James questioned how an Indian parent could name a child Hardik, Dikshit or Harshit.

Several readers questioned how this linguist could appraise Hindi names on the basis of their resemblance to English words. Dr James responded with an “Apology to the Hindu community”, in his column in the Guardian of May 8, confusing the Hindu religion with the Hindi language.

However, even his apology to the Hindu community was totally misplaced because his crafty ridicule of Hindi names did not only offend Hindus but all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who believe in the significance of that line in our national anthem, “Here every creed and race find an equal place”.

In Dr James’ apology, he noted the “anger and hurt” expressed in some of the criticisms of his analysis. Is he condemning these messengers?

I was one of those who reacted and instead of being angry and hurt, I was very disappointed that a UWI (The University of the West Indies) linguistics lecturer and columnist could indulge in such reckless and public lampooning of Hindi names.

Furthermore, although it was supposed to be an apology, Dr James defended his column by stating that his article was based on “loose hypotheses”.

His loose hypothesis was that the British colonisers created and imposed these names on the Indians. But Dr James should know that these names go back to centuries before the English language was developed.

The very term “loose hypotheses” suggests that Dr James based his article on assumptions, guesses or suppositions, in order to pander to a few in the society whose minds linger in the olden days when it was all right to ridicule strangers, minority groups and the physically infirm.

It is to our credit as a nation that we have largely moved on from such vile dispositions.

Dr James must realise that as a columnist, his words carry weight, particularly among the less critical thinkers, and he should exercise more responsibility in what he writes. He is not entitled to expose his readers to loose hypotheses.

David Subran

Chaguanas

