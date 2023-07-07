Youth can drive change

With the recent celebration of Caricom’s 50th anniversary, an undeniable truth has come to light once more: youth inclusion remains a tokenistic facade at the policy and decision-making tables.
In this grand commemoration, while the youth were granted a place in the performances and engagements, their absence from concrete decisions on youth engagement for the next 50 years was deeply felt.
Caricom holds immense potential for harnessing the energy, talent and fresh perspectives of the youth within its member states. The contributions of young people could have played a vital role in shaping a more inclusive and forward-thinking Caricom agenda.
Yet, their absence from the crucial decision-making processes limits the organisation’s ability to truly represent and address the aspirations and challenges faced by the youth across the Caribbean.
Similarly, the traditional political parties in our local space, such as the PNM and UNC, have persistently employed tokenistic approaches that exploit the youth for political gain. They often handpick young candidates for the sake of appealing to a wider demographic and winning popular support. However, once elected, these young officials are left devoid of any real decision-making power, reduced to mere figureheads.
The irony is stark. While these parties parade youthful faces on campaign posters, their true intentions become evident as the promises of inclusion and representation fade away.
The voices and ideas of these young leaders are silenced, overshadowed by the same old power dynamics and entrenched hierarchies. The tokenistic approach only serves to undermine the potential for meaningful change and leaves the youth disillusioned with the very systems that claim to embrace them.
We, the youth, must refuse to be reduced to decorative props in a political spectacle. We must refuse to be pawns in a game of superficial optics. Our aspirations, insights and dreams for a better future deserve more than token gestures. We should demand authentic inclusion, where our voices are not just heard but genuinely respected, valued and integrated into decision-making processes. The choice is resolute: fight tooth and nail to be truly included, or make the bold decision to walk away from systems that fail to respect and value our contributions.
True progress can only be achieved when the energy, passion and innovative thinking of the youth are given the platform they deserve. We possess the power to drive meaningful change, to challenge the status quo and to shape a future that addresses the pressing issues we face.
We must not be content with being mere tokens; demand seats at the table where our contributions are taken seriously, where our voices are amplified, and where our potential is unleashed!
The time has come to dismantle the structures of tokenism and embrace a new era of genuine youth inclusion. Let us leverage the momentum of our collective voice to demand that institutions such as Caricom and organisations such as our local traditional parties alike recognise and harness the power of youth.
Our involvement is not a fleeting gesture but an essential component of building a prosperous and inclusive future for all.
Ariel Saunders
Moruga