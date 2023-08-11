Youths can drive the new green economy

International Youth Day (IYD), since 2000, is observed annually on August 12, to commemorate the contributions of youth as partners in our global society and to draw attention to issues affecting youth.
This year the theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, emphasises the importance of green skills—“the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” (OECD, 2014), as the world embarks on a green transition.
Green skills can aid in mitigating Trinidad and Tobago’s 5.4 per cent unemployment rate (IMF, 2020) and underemployment.
The International Labour Organisation (2022) indicates that green-skills investment can create over 8.4 million jobs globally, offering opportunities for countries to diversify their economies, strengthen their labour force and engage in innovative industries like renewable energy, eco-tourism and sustainable agriculture.
Green skills development in youth is essential for a green economic transition, and will better position youth to take advantage of and drive systemic transformations for a greener future. However, young people frequently find it challenging to enter and navigate their education and careers in the environmental sector, particularly in Trinidad and Tobago—a country predominantly focused on oil and gas.
Joining an environmental club in school or in the community is an excellent opportunity to start learning green skills and navigating the environmental sector. Furthermore, university students also have access to a plethora of environment-focused clubs. Participating in these groups will allow young people to not only network with other aspiring environmentalists, but also to find mentors to help lead them both academically and professionally.
A skilled and eco-conscious workforce is critical to tackling climate change and fostering a greener economy. If we are to make meaningful change, there needs to be a complete overhaul of the existing systems.
The private sector plays a critical role in the green transition. Businesses must reposition themselves to be climate-conscious. They should invest in training their staff to develop green skills and incorporate sustainable practices. This, in turn, will create a more eco-conscious workforce, sustainable business environment and create jobs. What is the incentive for businesses to engage in this? That’s where government and policy action are required; eco-consciousness must be the more “attractive” option for a business.
In recent years, climate change and inadequate mitigation strategies have proven to be a threat to young people in Trinidad and Tobago. For example, flooding has afflicted the twin-island nation due to increased rainfall, water pollution and inadequate upkeep of the country’s drainage infrastructure.
In 2023, many pupils were unable to write their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations because flood waters prevented them from getting to school. University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, students have also been impacted. In October 2022, as a result of flood waters, classes were cancelled, students’ property was damaged, and their health and safety was jeopardised.
Addressing the socioeconomic impact of climate change also calls for adequate laws and policies to be in place that will drive a greener and more sustainable future. Policymakers must take the lead in implementing laws and enforcing regulations that strengthen resilience and ensure that the well-being of future generations is not compromised. Indeed, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) present the most urgent need for adaptation strategies to climate change.
Creating incentives and increased investment on green skills could contribute to employment generation, especially for youth. This is why it is important that youth be acknowledged as valuable contributors to climate action and be meaningfully engaged in decision-making processes.
Youth voices in Trinidad and Tobago, and the wider Caribbean, need to be included in the design, implementation and review of national climate policies.
Youth are an integral demographic for society’s progress. Thus, it is key for youth to be recognised as idea-holders, solution-drivers and that their knowledge and expertise be utilised constructively for intergenerational decision-making.
International organisations can facilitate inclusive dialogue spaces. For example, UNESCO collaborates with youth as partners and works to ensure the voices, views and aspirations of young people in Caribbean SIDS are heard and acted upon.
Across the globe, young people are raising their voices to give prominence to the existing climate emergency and its consequences. Youth also solicit participation in decision-making processes.
On this International Youth Day, we hope to encourage youth in Trinidad and Tobago to be inspired to take climate action whether it be in their homes, schools, or communities.
Youth are integral in environmental protection and conservation since they are the beneficiaries of the present and future environment. This is why listening to youth voices and fostering their meaningful participation in policies and decisions is pivotal.
Khaleem Trevor Ali
youth activist and UNESCO YPS support group member; and
Angelina Pacheco
environmental activist and vice-president of Greener Future UWI