‘Yuh dream too much’

I awoke with a start as the sun began to stream its energy to the earth. The rays sliced through the last of the darkness. It was a special morning, August 31, 2022, our 60th anniversary as an independent nation.
I was anxious to get down to Independence Square, our testimonial street of the birth of our nation some 60 years ago.
The “Square” was beautifully adorned with the colours of “Red, White and Black”. The entire city and country had clean sidewalks, all power washed and repaired by the corporations in preparation for the celebrations. The road markings looked freshly painted and the asphalt roadway exemplified how beautiful, black and smooth our roads are, built from our own materials.
There was a cool breeze, and a fresh clean scent permeated the air as the many businesses had donated cleaning materials so as to ensure our capital city was gleaming with pride and looked and smelled that way.
The social services agencies all over our country ensured that our citizens who used to live on the streets were all clean and provided with shelters where they had become accustomed living happily for the past several months.
There were no oblong concrete covers on the sidewalks anymore as the “cast iron” covers were no longer being stolen, since a new locking mechanism had been developed and installed by our University of the West Indies’ Engineering Department, which enabled all the corporations to effect the needed repairs. This allowed for our differently-abled citizens to commute on a safe pathway to witness and take part in the celebrations which would take place throughout the country as the 41 electoral constituencies all came together to ensure our country would now be ready for the next 60 + years.
It was in 1987 during our 25th Independence anniversary that Lord Funny asked in song “How yuh feel?” I reflected then at the state of our country which wasn’t perfect. We were making strides but could have done better.
Now some 35 years later, I’m so happy that we have grown up. Our members of Parliament were all out holding hands, smiles on their faces and walking along our “Independence Square”, putting country first, regardless of the differences in their political beliefs.
The highways and streets were all beautifully maintained and well lit—Gone were the road debris, the usual piles of dirt and weeds, no dead and decomposing animals and the centre medians all looked like freshly constructed concrete, they were so clean and also well painted in the standard ‘black and white’ stripes, ensuring great visibility for drivers at night time.
The overpasses were also well maintained and, difficult to imagine, not a piece of litter appeared on either side of Beetham Highway. Even Mark called last week to say the same thing about the Forres Park area, which the landfill once occupied.
The school children were all encouraged to come out and help prepare their individual schools for reopening. They all did an awesome job with pride and joy.
Queen’s Royal College (QRC), the first of the Magnificent Seven, stood out like the Royal Guard saluting all who passed by the beautifully manicured Queen’s Park Savannah. It was the same for every open space, as citizens came out and worked together to ensure we could have a memorable celebration of our Independence Day.
All institutions, Government and private, took time and gave of their resources to ensure that we could answer the question posted some 35 years ago, “How yuh feel?”
Ahhh.. I felt so proud that we had finally turned our country into the paradise we all wanted it to be. The harmonious and respectful manner in which we now lived showed we had matured over the years and finally our sweet T&T was on the right track for 60 + more years!
“Ken!..Ken!..,Wake up! The garbage truck people just leave half the rubbish on the road and the other half in the open drain”… Clean it before yuh leave please.. Otherwise I will be smellin’ it whole day!”
‘Ay..this country, eh!’
Kenrick Harrinauth
El Dorado