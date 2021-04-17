Brian Lara

RALLYING CALL:Former West Indies captain, Brian Lara

Yuh ever see Lara bat?

See de ball like ah blur as it hits de boards?

See de flashing blade and exaggerated arc?

Prince of Town and Lord of Lords?

Remember de last day in Kensington?

When he buss dat 153?

He shoulda been charged with murder

Because he dead kill dem Aussie

And is how he did it that matter

Like Atlas, he team on he shoulder

And didn’t our souls soar and we hearts flutter

Reminding we dat cricket makes life richer.

Yuh ever see Lara bat?

Boy, dis man could dance on water,

See his head still for days,

As limbs proceed wid buttery slaughter

Ah always remember how dey wud blame de man

For livin like ah West Indian,

I say, drink yuh drink, fete yuh fete

Jus yuh carry yuh bat to full effect.

True fans know yuh blood bleed burgundy,

And yuh heart big as Blue Mountains,

Like a doctor in bypass surgery,

Yuh pierce de gaps, and leave bowlers wanting.

Yuh ever see Lara bat, boy?

Small man wit reflexes like ah cat, boy,

Murali and Warne, men with wrists of pain,

Are swept away with numbing disdain.

When de Prince walk tuh de crease

How do we measure the fun?

Like a Vivi flick through midwicket

Straight out the barrel of a gun,

Like an Ambi Yorker, or Marshall bouncer

Ah Greenidge cut through extra cover,

A Logie or Harper fielding display,

Or how Colis was King for a day,

How do we really measure the fun

I say all the above, rolled into one.

Yuh ever see Lara bat, son?

MRF turn magic wand, son,

With ah commanding wave and defiant steer

Abracadabra, look de ball disappear.

When Lara fails, there is a cloud of gloom

The crowd goes silent, like if ah vacuum

Had sucked de energy, and absorbed de will,

And man get so vex, he ready tuh kill,

When Lara fails, is like ah sin,

Yuh mean we have to wait for the next inning?

We like we in hell, but heaven soon come

And lift our souls,

Like 400 and Five-O-One.

Dave Anthony Ghatt

