Trinidad and Tobago has a complex history marked by exploitation and injustice, from its role as a key player in the transatlantic slave trade to its modern-day experiences of political manipulation and digital exploitation.
Two influential thinkers from Trinidad, CLR James and Dr Eric Williams, have made significant contributions to our understanding of the legacy of slavery and colonialism in the region. James highlighted the importance of the agency of enslaved peoples in freeing themselves from bondage, while Dr Williams argued that the British economy was built on the profits of slavery. The legacies of slavery and exploitation are still felt in Trinidad and Tobago today, with the island nation becoming a testing ground for the dark arts of digital manipulation by the likes of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
Cambridge Analytica gained notoriety for its role in manipulating the 2016 US presidential election. However, its activities were not limited to the United States. In Trinidad and Tobago, the firm worked with the UNC, the political party to target voters with personalised political messages. Using data harvested from Facebook, the company built detailed profiles of voters, which were then used to craft tailored messages that would resonate with each individual. This approach was highly effective, and the UNC won the general election (May 2010) by a wide margin.
Trinidad and Tobago thus became a testing ground for the power of data-driven political manipulation, paving the way for its use in the Brexit campaign (June 2016) and the US election (November 2016).
The exploitation of Trinidad and Tobago by Cambridge Analytica raises important questions about the use of personal data in the age of artificial intelligence.
As AI technology becomes more advanced, it will become increasingly easy for companies and governments to collect and analyse vast amounts of personal data. This data can be used to influence people’s opinions and behaviour in ways that are difficult to detect or resist. The use of personal data to manipulate political outcomes in Trinidad and Tobago is particularly insidious given the island’s history of exploitation and injustice, from the era of slavery to modern-day neocolonialism.
In light of the revelations about the exploitation of Trinidad and Tobago by Cambridge Analytica, it is imperative that the Government takes action to address this issue.
One way to do this is by bringing the matter to the Parliament for debate and discussion. This will allow for transparency and accountability in the process of investigating this scandal and determining the extent of its impact on the nation.
A thorough investigation by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament is necessary. This investigation should include the summoning of both local and foreign individuals involved in the scandal to explain their roles and provide evidence of their actions. This will ensure that those responsible for the exploitation of Trinidad and Tobago are held accountable and that steps are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.
It is crucial that the Government takes this issue seriously and works towards protecting the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from exploitation and manipulation through the use of personal data.
The legacy of exploitation from the days of slavery should not be repeated in the modern era through the exploitation of personal data. The Government must prioritise the protection of citizens’ personal data and take action to prevent further abuse by companies like Cambridge Analytica.