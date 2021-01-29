The mother of a 16-year-old Palo Seco schoolboy has claimed that her son was chopped on the head with a cutlass by a police officer near their home on Tuesday.
Clover Vargas, a mother of four, of Frazer Trace, Palo Seco Village, said her son was walking to their home when he was called over by police officers who intimidated him.
The teenager, who will not be named because he is a minor, sustained a chop wound to the top of the head, and was treated at hospital.
He received ten stitches for the injury.
On Thursday, Vargas told media that said she is calling on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to investigate, and she intends to lodge a report with the Professional Standards Bureau and Police Complaints Authority about the incident.
"As a mother, my belly hurt me. I didn't know if to bawl scream or cry, I was just hurt. I don't understand how a police officer will chop a minor. And when the incident took place, there must have been a senior ( officer present) I can't understand how a senior could allow that to happen. They could have grabbed him, even intimidate him, but a cutlass?", said the mother.
The boy told Express that on Tuesday around 6 p.m., he was walking along a street near his home when he saw police officers. The officers wore camouflage, tactical wear and plain clothes, he said, and they called him over.
The boy said he walked over to them because he thought they wanted to speak to him.
"I was coming from by my uncle. Some police officers were in the road. They said, 'Youth man come. I passed through my cousin yard and I came out in the road. They were talking to me and asked me how old I was. I said '16.' One of them say, 'Why you so rude'. I said, 'I just normal here'. He said, 'Your body language telling me you rude',", said the victim.
"There were other police officers behind me. He said, 'You feel you could take this licks. I said, 'No, I can't take this licks'. One of them came and was pulling up my pants. I told him, 'Wait, I will pull up my pants for myself.' One of them rest a blade on my forehead. I move the blade on my forehead and all of them surround me. He chopped me on my head with the blade. I walked down by my grandmother and told her, 'Ma, some police now chop me on my head', ", he related.
The victim said he had a message to the police officers, "I would like to tell them, that you must never judge a book by its cover. You see a young, black boy with cane rows and plaits, that doesn't mean he doesn't have parents and that he is a street boy. They must not frame black youths."
Vargas said her mother took her son for treatment at the Siparia District Health Facility.
After he received the stitches, he was discharged from hospital, and at 2 a.m. Wednesday they went to the Santa Flora Police Station to file a report on the incident.
Vargas said she was seeking justice and called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to investigate.
"Gary Griffith, you have undisciplined, disrespectful officers working (for you). Police supposed to protect and serve, not to do damage to a child. He is a 16-year-old, a chop on his head? He is a minor. He has to study and go to school. In the long run when he starts to get headaches, who is compensating for that? He is a school child, not a bad boy or anything. A school child. He didn't have no weapon or anything to intimidate them. They intimidate him with the cutlass by swinging it all over in his face. And when he pushed it away, they chopped him on his head", she said.
"Gary Griffith, I need some answers for this. Launch an investigation into this. I am pleading to launch an investigation into this matter. Not to say he had a weapon, or he was fighting or something. I need justice for my child in Jesus' name", said Vargas.
The Express attempted to contact Senior Superintendent of the South Western Police Division Brandon John for comment on the incident, but several calls to his cell phone went to voicemail.