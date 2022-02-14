More than 40 people were arrested for various offences including murder, between Friday and Sunday.
The arrests were made across all police divisions.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that on Sunday, a 25-year-old Morvant man was charged with murder relative to the circumstances surrounding the March 20 2021 death of Allan Sanchez in the Morvant Police District.
In the Central Division, a 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a homicide, was one of nine people arrested. The others were detained for various offences including malicious wounding, malicious damage and assault and larceny. Police also recovered one silver and black-coloured shotgun and 14 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in Brasso Venado Road, Flanagin Town on Saturday. Police further seized one black plastic bag containing 24 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition in a bushy area at Flamingo Avenue, Couva.
Officers of the Southern Division also arrested 15 people for various offences. On Friday police arrested a 26-year-old labourer and seized a nine-millimetre pistol and a quantity of ammunition when they executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect. Eight people were also arrested for larceny offences, while one man was arrested for being in possession of cocaine. Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations also charged Simeon Justin Clarke, 23 of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, relative to the circumstances surrounding the death of jewellery store security guard, Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein which occurred on February 5.
Police officers of the Eastern Division arrested two men for operating an illegal gaming house. A 35-year-old Chinese national was held at a bar along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Grande while, in another incident, a 25-year-old Venezuelan was arrested at a bar along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Grande.
Meanwhile in the Northern-North Central Division two people were arrested and quantities of cocaine seized in separate incidents and four other suspects were detained for larceny and other offences.
Approximately 200 marijuana trees were destroyed on Saturday, at Cassia Drive, Petit Valley during a drug eradication exercise in West End Police District. On Saturday Western Division police also arrested one man and seized one Glock 19 pistol and two magazines with 35 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. One man was arrested in connection with a report of kidnapping and police also recovered a silver Honda Civic vehicle at Broome Street Heights, Four Roads, which was reported stolen on Friday.