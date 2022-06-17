Rapidfire Kidz Foundation president Kevin Ratiram lamented that the level of school violence may be as a result of the behaviour of adults in this country.
He described this society as one with a hairpin trigger, saying that “the slightest thing, we trip off”.
Speaking at a Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) function last Saturday, Ratiram, an attorney, said people curse one another over bad drives and during land disputes.
The latter, he said, could also involve people wielding a cutlass.
“That is how we as a people have come to resolve disputes, Where there is a dispute, there is nothing like respect, in engaging the person we have the dispute with, there is nothing like mediation. At the drop of a hat, at the blink of an eye, we are quick to trip off, curse and abuse, hit, threaten.”
He said when he sees videos of school violence, “I shake my head and I can’t help but think that this is what children have not only seen but this what they have been taught.”
He said the situation at schools recently has been scary.
“Every single day we are seeing on our phones the worst type of violence that one can imagine, not just by boys but more so by young ladies… You’re not talking about seeing fights in a mall or on High Street, many of them (are) on our school compounds.”
He added that parents have been failing their children and wondered about the example adults are setting as they show total disregard for discipline and law and order.
The attorney called for introspection, saying that while people outline what is wrong with everyone else, they should instead look within.
“Change begins with me… Each of us has to set the example first. Each of us has to look at ourselves, look within, be honest, consider where we’re going wrong and ask the question - the state of Trinidad and Tobago today, am I responsible or partly responsible for it? Finger pointing without any introspection is not only useless, it is unfair to my fellow men and women, it is unfair to the children who will lead this country,” said Ratiram.
Ophthalmologist Dr Debra Bartholomew told the audience that vision screening is important because at times parents and guardians cannot see that children are unable to see.
“If your child cannot send clear images to their brain then it can have an impact on the variety of their vision and mental health problems later in life,” she said.
She added that poor vision can affect development, learning and classroom behaviour.
She said a child getting a pair of glasses and being able to see can change their lives academically, athletically, socially and mentally.