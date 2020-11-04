After months of following Covid-19 guidelines and trying to adapt to the Covid-19 new normal, some people are beginning to experience pandemic fatigue.
That’s the diagnosis of director of mental health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hazel Orthello.
She warned that if left unchecked, pandemic fatigue can cause people to adopt self-destructive behaviours like refusing to adhere to Covid-19 measures, which can endanger others.
“The term pandemic fatigue basically refers to a feeling of exhaustion from the effects from the Covid-19 pandemic on your life. In other words you’re tired of it, you’re fed up with the restrictions, you’re fed up with the precautions. You just want your life to go back to what it was before all of this started. Pandemic fatigue is a very real entity,” Orthello said during yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference on Covid-19.
She said in recent months, more and more populations have been trying to come to terms with and trying to find ways to deal with pandemic fatigue.
She reiterated that it is normal for people to feel tired, sad, anxious, frustrated, lonely and to experience grief due to the pandemic.
“However, if you are battling emotions, particularly intense emotions every single day it can become very exhausting. It can drain your energy and it can result in an inner weariness, feelings of helplessness and even feelings of hopelessness,” she said.
Tips for stress relief
Orthello said what is now emerging after several months of dealing with the realities of the pandemic is a growing frustration which is leading people to become demotivated about following recommended behaviours that can prevent them from contracting the virus and protecting others.
“So that loss of motivation clearly can lead to self-destructive behaviour and behaviour that can harm others,” she emphasised.
“This was illustrated just two days ago by an article in one of our local newspapers. There was a photograph of a blackboard just outside of a local bar with a sign on it written in chalk, ‘better to die with a beer in your hand than a needle in your arm...since we are all going to die anyway. Open up the bars now’. We shouldn’t be dismissive of such opinions because they really reflect how people are feeling and we can’t tell people how to feel,” she said.
“However, we can choose to remember that the beer in the hand can result in a ventilator or even a casket for someone that I love,” she stressed.
She went on to share some tips on how people can tackle pandemic fatigue.
“Keep your body healthy, try to get enough sleep, try to eat nutritious meals, get regular exercise. Also, limit your exposure to news. Sometimes it is just too much and you need to take a break from it. You need to keep yourself informed but do it in a paced manner and rely on credible sources of information,” Orthello advised.
“Engage in activities which help to relieve stress and these include things like long walks, gardening, breathing exercises. Relaxation apps are particularly helpful, especially for the young people who love using their devices. You can also watch television comedies and game shows, in other words televisions shows that don’t increase your anxiety levels. If you are feeling anxious that’s not the time to watch a murder mystery,” she said.
Pointing out that physical distancing did not mean the same as social distancing, Orthello encouraged people to maintain their social connections through the use of their cellular and house phones and their digital devices.
“You can create new traditions with your friends or family members such as having periodic zoom limes. People have been having family reunions with relatives abroad,” she noted.