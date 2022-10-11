Residents of Arouca are being called upon to be careful during bouts of heavy rainfall.
The plea came from a male relative of 41-year-old Theresa Lynch while speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday.
“Everyone right now is still in a state of shock. Even as the hours passed, we were still holding out hope. We are still coming to terms and trying to figure out what happened and, right now, we don’t want anything like this happening again. So, to everyone who has to be out, we will tell them to be mindful of the weather for their own safety. That is all we can say,” relatives told the Express.
Last Wednesday, on the day Lynch went missing, captain Vallence Rambharat of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team offered similar advice.
“If I have one bit of advice is that people should be very wary of the weather. We need to be weather conscious as citizens of this country and take seriously weather bulletins and notices. They should not venture near watercourses, especially during torrential rains. If you are in an area where crossing a river comes up, then we would say simply, don’t. Attempting to cross water courses should be an absolute no. Even if you’re in a situation of great discomfort, that is better than putting your life at serious risk by crossing rivers or any water courses,” Rambharat said.
Lynch’s relative, who asked not to be named, also called on some of the search and rescue groups to act more professionally.
While emphasising that he was grateful for the assistance that the groups provided, he said some persons appeared to be more interested in media coverage than the work they volunteered to do.
He recalled that the day Lynch disappeared he had approached one of the first responders and told them what happened, and the response he got was that the individual had to go to Malabar first to drop off a car.
“I understand that they are volunteers, but if you came on the scene, then it should be about the duty at hand. Priorities weren’t in order for some of them. If they claim finding people is what they’re about then that’s what they need to be about, because it seems they want to be in the newspapers, they want to be on the news,” the relative said.
Lynch slipped and fell into a flood-swollen ravine at McDonald Trace, Arouca, on Wednesday morning.
She was swept away by the raging waters.
The bag of peppers she was carrying and a pair of trousers were found on Thursday.
The team helping search for Lynch included officers from Arouca police station, Northern Division Task Force, Fire Service, as well as members from the Community Emergency Response Team, as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT).
On Friday afternoon, her body was found some 400 metres south of Arima Old Road in Arouca.
A post-mortem is expected to take place this week at the Forensic Science Centre.