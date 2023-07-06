Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget has lamented the plight of about 600 Petrotrin workers/retirees, including some who died, he said, while being denied access to the care and medication the medical plan had previously provided.
Speaking at the International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Tuesday, Roget and several union members had gathered to deliver a letter to Energy Minister Stuart Young, indicating the only form of redress for the ex-workers and retirees would be “a day in court”.
The theme of the letter was a “request for withdrawal of Civil Appeal No P372 of 2018 Petrotrin versus OWTU”.
During Roget’s address to the media, a senior police officer spoke to OWTU education and research officer Ozzi Warwick, indicating they would have to move from the entrance leading to the ground floor of the Waterfront Centre to the designated area in front of the building. Warwick was overheard saying: “As soon as Roget’s finished his address.”
The police officer said those who were delivering the letter could proceed.
Roget exited the group and headed in the direction of the door as the officer asked the other OWTU members to move.
They resisted passively and the officer indicated to her team to move them along. The OWTU members did not budge willingly and insisted they were standing on a building paid for with “their hard-earned taxpayers’ money”.
Some members shouted “bullying” and one said: “I am moving, stop pushing me.”
Another protester asked an officer: “How would you feel if you did not get your pension?”
Another voice boomed: “They don’t want (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley to look bad for Caricom leaders,” making reference to the 45th Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads taking place next door at the Hyatt Regency, and Caricom’s commemoration of its 50th anniversary.
The police kept moving them along and, having emerged from delivering the letter to acting executive secretary Ann Marie Daniel, Roget said: “All of this is not necessary.”
600 workers affected
Before delivering the letter, Roget said: “As you know, the Government shut down Petrotrin and the problem is Petrotrin retirees are suffering. We are calling upon the powers-that-be to bring relief to the Petrotrin workers with their pension plan. About 600 workers are affected.
“Some would have died before they got their medical plan. We are calling upon them to help the workers get a proper medical plan. Stop pressuring Petrotrin workers,” he added.
Warwick distributed correspondence supporting Roget’s call.
It read: “It is now four years and seven months, and the Industrial Court has fixed dates for the hearing of these matters. While all the aggrieved workers/retirees anxiously, patiently and agonisingly await the hearing of all these matters at the Industrial Court, you no doubt would agree the matters of the medical and pension plan are of extreme importance relative to the health and lives and the economic survival of these workers/retirees.
“They are suffering from numerous life-threatening ailments arising from their adverse and hazardous working environment at Petrotrin. With their medical plan being taken away, these workers/retirees are now facing ‘death’s door’.
Since the closure of Petrotrin, from 2018 to present, over 600 workers/retirees died while being denied access to the medical care and medication the medical plan previously provided. A letter dated March 26, 2022 to the Prime Minister requesting his urgent intervention has not been responded to. The only hope that now exists for these retirees is to have their day in court.”
On August 28, 2018, it was announced by the Prime Minister that Petrotrin would have to be shut down.
Calls for Young to intervene
Asked about the way forward, Roget said: “More retirees did not come out because of the inclement weather, but we will bring out the sick and those in wheelchairs. We need our medical plan.”
Bellowing, Victor Joseph, 76, a retired equipment operator who worked at Petrotrin for 37 and a half years and retired in 2007, said: “Look at the weather. Do you think we want to be out here? Some of the others did not come out because of the bad weather. I have to buy my medicine and groceries. The cost of living is going up.”
Later on, in a phone interview, he added: “We appealed the matter, the time is going by. They are manipulating the time. Some of us are dying. We don’t qualify for pension from Social Development.”