PM: Dennie a dangerous liar 7 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU +7 'They told me fire all the East Indians' Former director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Carlton Dennie last night mounted a U… +3 A decade after five killed, truck driver still awaiting trial TEN years after a crash that killed three boys and two men at Mosquito Creek, South Oropouch… +2 Detained Duke falls ill, taken to hospital The Public Services Association (PSA) is describing the detention of its leader Watson Duke … +2 ‘Venezuelan’ man found dead in Caroni River POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the bullet-riddled body of a man b… TROUBLED LIFE OF A TEEN KILLER At the weekend, the public was shocked by news that a pregnant mother of three, Alistra Mack… Cops question Duke Police have detained president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke for ques…