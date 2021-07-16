Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extend condolences to the family and colleagues of police constable Jason Durbal.
PC Durbal, 42, passed away on Thursday at his home in Tunapuna of a suspected heart attack.
He was last attached to the Maracas/St. Joseph Police Station in the Northern Division.
He dedicated eight years to the TTPS after enlisting in 2013.
His colleagues reflected on how much he loved his job, and described him as very hardworking and always jovial.
They will remember him as a good friend who was always there for others.
PC Durbal leaves to mourn his wife, Alisha.