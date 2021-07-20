Officers of the Northern Division Area East seized two 12-gauge shotguns and six rounds of 12-gauge ammunition during a police exercise on Tuesday.
The team of officers, supervised by Sgt Caldon and Cpl Durity, received information which led them to a makeshift shed at Cumuto Main Road, Four Roads, Tamana, where the guns with the ammunition were found.
Investigation into the find are continuing.
The officers also assisted the Freeport CID with the arrest of three men in the division.
The men, who are from Brazil Village, Spring Drive, Carapo, and Demerara Road, Arima, are wanted in connection with robberies in the Central Division.
In an unrelated incident, during an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division on Monday, police officers seized a shotgun and one 12-gauge cartridge in Tabaquite.
The officers also executed search warrants at several houses however, nothing illegal was found.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Elie, Supt Mohammed, ASP Frank and supervised by Sgt Titus, Cpl Pajotte.
Investigations are ongoing.