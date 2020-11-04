A Barrackpore man is suspected to have drowned while fishing at a pond near his home.
The body of Reachard Ali, 37, was pulled out of the pond on Tuesday evening.
A police report said that a farmer reported seeing Ali around 4.30 p.m. heading to the pond, located about 600 metres behind Ali's home.
A short while later, the farmer could not find Ali, and he went Ali's relatives.
The relatives searched for Ali, and at the pond, and retrieved his body from the water.
Attempts were made by relatives and Emergency Health Services paramedics to resuscitate Ali, but were unsuccessful.
Barrackpore police Insp Mohammed, Sgt Victor and Cpl Nazrudeen responded to the scene.
Meanwhile a 45-year-old man from Paramin drowned at Tyrico Bay on the north coast on Wednesday afternoon.
Bruce Constantine was pulled from the water by bathers and lifeguards but could not be resuscitated.
And almost two days after the body of Anthony Walkes was swept away in a river by flood waters at Williamsville, his body has been found.
A team of municipal police officers and employees of the Princes Town Regional Corporation spotted the body in the river around 9.15 a.m. Wednesday.
Walkes, 49, who suffered from mental illness, was swept away by gushing flood waters while attempting to cross a bridge at Halls Trace, Sisters Road, Eccles Village, Hardbargain.