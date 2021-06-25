coronavirus

Tobago has recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that in addition to the new viral infections, seven persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 122.

There were no new deaths reported.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 24:

New cases - 10

Active cases - 122

Patients in State isolation - 20

Patients in Home Isolation - 92

Patients in ICU - 2

Patients at Step-down facility - 8

Discharges - 7

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 7,607

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 803

Total patients recovered - 658

Total deaths - 23

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,301

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 3,146

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hold hand on evictions

Hold hand on evictions

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly has …

It was like a cartoon

It was like a cartoon

A FITNESS session which was being streamed live from a Diego Martin backyard on Wednesday ca…

Recommended for you