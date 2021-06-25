Tobago has recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus.
On Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that in addition to the new viral infections, seven persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 122.
There were no new deaths reported.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 24:
New cases - 10
Active cases - 122
Patients in State isolation - 20
Patients in Home Isolation - 92
Patients in ICU - 2
Patients at Step-down facility - 8
Discharges - 7
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 7,607
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 803
Total patients recovered - 658
Total deaths - 23
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,301
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 3,146
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).