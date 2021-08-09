coronavirus

The Division of Health, Wellness and family development has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Tobago.

In a press release on Monday, the Division also announced the discharge of 20 patients from Covid-19 facilities, with the number of active cases on the island standing at 488.

Following is Tobago clinical update as at August 8:

New cases - 12

Active cases - 488

Patients in State isolation - 33

Patients in Home isolation - 452

Patients in ICU - 3

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 20

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 11,045

Total positive cases (March 2020-present) - 1,646

Total patients recovered - 1,108

Total deaths - 50

Total 1st dose vaccination - 15,148

Total 2nd dose vaccination - 10,174

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

