The Division of Health, Wellness and family development has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Tobago.
In a press release on Monday, the Division also announced the discharge of 20 patients from Covid-19 facilities, with the number of active cases on the island standing at 488.
Following is Tobago clinical update as at August 8:
New cases - 12
Active cases - 488
Patients in State isolation - 33
Patients in Home isolation - 452
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 20
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 11,045
Total positive cases (March 2020-present) - 1,646
Total patients recovered - 1,108
Total deaths - 50
Total 1st dose vaccination - 15,148
Total 2nd dose vaccination - 10,174
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).