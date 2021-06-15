coronavirus

There have been 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Tobago within the past 24 hours.

However, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has also reported no new Covid-19 related deaths on the island.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 170.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 14:

New cases - 13

Active cases - 170

Patients in State isolation - 34

Patients in Home isolation - 125

Patients in ICU - 3

Patients at Step-down facility - 8

Discharges - 13

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 7,165

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 719

Total recovered patients - 531

Total deaths - 18

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 7,557

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 789

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

