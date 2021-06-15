There have been 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Tobago within the past 24 hours.
However, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has also reported no new Covid-19 related deaths on the island.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 170.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 14:
New cases - 13
Active cases - 170
Patients in State isolation - 34
Patients in Home isolation - 125
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 8
Discharges - 13
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 7,165
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 719
Total recovered patients - 531
Total deaths - 18
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 7,557
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 789
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).