coronavirus

The Covid-19 death toll in Tobago climbed to 15, with the recording of two new deaths.

In a clinical update on Thursday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported the death of two females with co-morbidities, ages 55 and 56.

There were also 49 new infections of the virus within the last 24 hours, bring the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 201.

Following is Tobago's clinical Covid-19 update as at 10am, June 3:

New cases - 49

Active cases - 201

Discharges - 8

New deaths - 2

Total persons tested (as at June 2) - 6,077

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) 569

Total patients recovered - 353

Total deaths - 15

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 5,703

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 111

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU