The Covid-19 death toll in Tobago climbed to 15, with the recording of two new deaths.
In a clinical update on Thursday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported the death of two females with co-morbidities, ages 55 and 56.
There were also 49 new infections of the virus within the last 24 hours, bring the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 201.
Following is Tobago's clinical Covid-19 update as at 10am, June 3:
New cases - 49
Active cases - 201
Discharges - 8
New deaths - 2
Total persons tested (as at June 2) - 6,077
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) 569
Total patients recovered - 353
Total deaths - 15
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 5,703
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).