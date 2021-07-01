coronavirus

Two new deaths resulting from Covid-19 complications have been recorded in Tobago.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated on Thursday that the fatalities were two males with co-morbidities, ages 47 and 84.

Covid-19 deaths on the island now stands at 26.

Five new Covid-19 cases were also reported.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at June 30:

New cases - 5

Active cases - 90

Patients in State isolation - 20

Patients in Home isolation - 59

Patients in ICU - 1

Patients at Step-down facility - 10

Discharges - 20

New deaths - 2

Total persons tested - 7,958

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 852

Total patients recovered - 738

Total deaths - 26

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,778

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 5,161

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

