Two new deaths resulting from Covid-19 complications have been recorded in Tobago.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated on Thursday that the fatalities were two males with co-morbidities, ages 47 and 84.
Covid-19 deaths on the island now stands at 26.
Five new Covid-19 cases were also reported.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at June 30:
New cases - 5
Active cases - 90
Patients in State isolation - 20
Patients in Home isolation - 59
Patients in ICU - 1
Patients at Step-down facility - 10
Discharges - 20
New deaths - 2
Total persons tested - 7,958
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 852
Total patients recovered - 738
Total deaths - 26
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,778
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 5,161
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).