The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported three new Covid-19 cases in Tobago.

In addition to the three cases, 17 persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 155.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at  June 6:

New cases - 3

Active cases - 155

Patients in State isolation - 32

Patients in Home isolation - 115

Patients in ICU - 3

Patients at Step-down facility - 5

Discharges - 17

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested 6.591

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 589

Total recovered patients 418

Total deaths - 16

Total 1st dose vaccination - 5,997

Total 2nd dose vaccination - 111

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

