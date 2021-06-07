The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported three new Covid-19 cases in Tobago.
In addition to the three cases, 17 persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 155.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 6:
New cases - 3
Active cases - 155
Patients in State isolation - 32
Patients in Home isolation - 115
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 5
Discharges - 17
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested 6.591
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 589
Total recovered patients 418
Total deaths - 16
Total 1st dose vaccination - 5,997
Total 2nd dose vaccination - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).