Seven Tobago residents benefitted from $45,720 in medical aid courtesy of the Medical Assistance Review Committee (MARC) under the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.
During a cheque distribution ceremony at the Division's head office on Friday, Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine said that while the Division assists quite a number of persons with food assistance, rental assistance and medical assistance, they first have to qualify.
"It may not come to you as quickly as you would expect because of the bureaucracies, but it comes, once we have the finances.”
She encouraged all attendees to take care of themselves and reminded them that their health is their wealth.
Noting that some situations were created by people's lifestyle activities, Davidson-Celestine called on the population to “eat better, exercise and be active on a daily basis, and read, in order to make better decisions.
Dr Maxwell Adeyemi, chairman of the Medial Assistance Review Committee, indicated that such services were not a common event by governments around the world.
Drawing reference to two personal family experiences in UK and Africa where having insurance was a mandatory requirement for any sort of assistance, Adeyemi encouraged the recipients to appreciate the services they were receiving.
Prosthetics, eye glasses and dental surgery were among the medical aid covered by the latest round of Medical Assistance Review Committee (MARC).
MARC is a multi-sectoral body established to assess applications for medical care for persons who are unable to pay for specific types of care that are not available in the public health care system. The cheques are issued directly to service providers to ensure the funds are used for the purpose intended.
.