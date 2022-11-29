Joined by Musical Friends from Around the Caribbean, Adam O Represents his Island Home During St.Croix Carnival
St. Croix, USVI; - On January 06, 2023, Adam O in partnership with the US Virgin Islands Division
of Festivals will be headlining his first full-length concert in his island home, St. Croix. Traditionally
during Carnival, the USVI Division of Festival hosts a series of events that features international
artistes who help celebrate the island’s Carnival. Next year, they are supporting Adam O, whose
musical career has continued to elevate as he travels around the world representing the USVI and
Caribbean music. The concert, titled ‘Adam O and Friends “The Garden” will feature Adam O and
many of his friends within the music industry from around the Caribbean at the Festival Village.
Born, Adam O’Neal, the talented singer, songwriter, performer, and all-around creative has been
actively representing St Croix and the Virgin Islands throughout his career. Over the past two years,
Adam O has become a favorite when discussing the genre of Soca. He is a musical ambassador that
understands his craft and the passion it takes to consistently produce great music that resonates not only
across the Caribbean but ripples around the world.
The official USVI Division of Festivals event is free of charge to all interested in attending with gates
scheduled to open promptly at 7 pm sharp, followed by showtime from 8 pm to 2 am. Adam, through
his professional pursuits, wants to “show the people of St. Croix and USVI that as a son of the soil,
despite where I go in my career, home will always be home.” The collaborative effort between Adam O,
his team and the USVI Division of Festivals is allowing Adam the opportunity to achieve one of his
“dreams of a full-length, curated showcase for St Croix and the USVI.” One major hope of Adam is to
“encourage USVI residents who are not living at home and music lovers from the Caribbean diaspora
to partake in the Carnival festivities.”
Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Joe Boschulte shares, “We are
honored to partner with Adam O and are extremely proud of his success over the years. Adam O has
performed with his friends across the US and Caribbean; and now his Friends can share the stage with
him on his home island of St. Croix, at the Frederiksted Village, where you can experience this great
show along with other nights for Free and enjoy all that is Crucian Christmas Festival.”
