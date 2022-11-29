Joined by Musical Friends from Around the Caribbean, Adam O Represents his Island Home During St.Croix Carnival

 

St. Croix, USVI; - On January 06, 2023, Adam O in partnership with the US Virgin Islands Division

of Festivals will be headlining his first full-length concert in his island home, St. Croix. Traditionally

during Carnival, the USVI Division of Festival hosts a series of events that features international

artistes who help celebrate the island’s Carnival. Next year, they are supporting Adam O, whose

musical career has continued to elevate as he travels around the world representing the USVI and

Caribbean music. The concert, titled ‘Adam O and Friends “The Garden” will feature Adam O and

many of his friends within the music industry from around the Caribbean at the Festival Village.

Born, Adam O’Neal, the talented singer, songwriter, performer, and all-around creative has been

actively representing St Croix and the Virgin Islands throughout his career. Over the past two years,

Adam O has become a favorite when discussing the genre of Soca. He is a musical ambassador that

understands his craft and the passion it takes to consistently produce great music that resonates not only

across the Caribbean but ripples around the world.

The official USVI Division of Festivals event is free of charge to all interested in attending with gates

scheduled to open promptly at 7 pm sharp, followed by showtime from 8 pm to 2 am. Adam, through

his professional pursuits, wants to “show the people of St. Croix and USVI that as a son of the soil,

despite where I go in my career, home will always be home.” The collaborative effort between Adam O,

his team and the USVI Division of Festivals is allowing Adam the opportunity to achieve one of his

“dreams of a full-length, curated showcase for St Croix and the USVI.” One major hope of Adam is to

“encourage USVI residents who are not living at home and music lovers from the Caribbean diaspora

to partake in the Carnival festivities.”

Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Joe Boschulte shares, “We are

honored to partner with Adam O and are extremely proud of his success over the years. Adam O has

performed with his friends across the US and Caribbean; and now his Friends can share the stage with

him on his home island of St. Croix, at the Frederiksted Village, where you can experience this great

show along with other nights for Free and enjoy all that is Crucian Christmas Festival.”

--------

We are currently accepting interviews for Adam O. If you’re interested in scheduling a time to speak to

Adam O about his upcoming concept, new music or any other business, please contact us at

hello@creativamediapr.com or call (868) 738-6729. To learn more about the USVI Division of

Festivals and the Carnival Festivities, please visit

https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

If media interested in receiving a media accreditation, please email us directly using the subject title

“Media Pass Request Adam O & Friends”

