Alescon Readymix Limited celebrated their 40th Anniversary at the Banquet Hall and Conference Centre, Movie Towne. Alescon Readymix Limited operates within the manufacturing sector and is classified as a small and medium enterprise, but those bland definitions hide the entrepreneurial spirit that was kindled by our Founders – Kamal Ali, Azad Ali, Nazad Ali & Abul Jamal Ali. The company was incorporated in 1982 in a time of economic uncertainty and where the four brothers ventured from a sawmill business to a readymix plant located at Charlieville, Chaguanas.
ARL has answered those challenging questions over the past 40 years in our operations by the vision and determination of the Executive Chairman, Kamal Ali. Mr. Ali after leading the Alescon group to this milestone anniversary says “After 40 years, I am happy to say that we have transitioned a from a family run organization to a professionally run organization with family values”. Today ARL operates in Charlieville, Pinto Road Arima, Canaan Tobago and Guyana (for over 30 years).
ARL looks to the future for growth and sustainability by investing heavily in staff development and new technologies on the market, most recently introducing macro fiber reinforced concrete that can replace all steel on slabs saving customers time and cost. For over 40 years in the readymix business we can safely say “ We Set the Standard for Quality and Service”.