Always® continues its mission to #EndPeriodPoverty

For the fourth consecutive year, Always® will continue its outreach efforts by providing thousands of girls across Trinidad and Tobago with sanitary pads to help improve access and meet their monthly needs.
Always says the aim is to donate 160,000 sanitary pads to seven secondary schools, namely, Coryal Secondary, Morvant Laventille Secondary, Matura Secondary, Penal Secondary, Palo Seco Secondary, Guayguayare Secondary and Speyside Secondary, as we continue to face the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated conditions like unemployment and high food prices.
“As a result, period products are usually not at the top of the priority list in many households. For teenage girls especially, not having period protection can affect her mental well-being impacting school attendance, academic results and social activities like sports and clubs,” Always said in a release last week.
The Always #EndPeriodPoverty campaign was officially launched on April 1 to June 30, 2022.
During this time, consumers have the opportunity to get involved with the initiative. Every Always purchase triggers a donation, for every pack of Always pads purchased, Always® will in turn directly donate to a girl in need.
“As part of the campaign, a host of social media influencers will be engaged to help increase awareness, educate and advocate for the needs of girls and women facing period poverty,” the company said.
Some of this year’s influencers are Anasha Tewari-Bridgelal, Leah Herbert, Megan Mohammed, Shenilee Hazell, Thema Williams, Whitney Husbands and Keevan Lewis.
Reshma Geawan, Business Unit Head, Procter and Gamble, Alston’s Marketing Company said “Period poverty affects millions of girls who are held back and even endangered by not being able to access menstrual care products. It is distressing to know that some girls have to turn to unsafe alternatives like toilet paper, rags, and newspaper to manage their periods and then end up missing school and classes. Lack of access to period products should never stand in the way of a girl and her education.”
She continued, “Always® remains committed to ensuring that all girls are able to confidently go to school. We will continue to take action to help #EndPeriodPoverty. Together, let’s dismantle the stigma around menstruation and help our girls realise their full potential.”