PORT OF SPAIN, DECEMBER 2020 – Despite the myriad of challenges perpetuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Always® has successfully completed the donation of 135,000 pads to secondary schools in Trinidad and Tobago, and to non-profit organisation Kids In Need of Direction (KIND) for COVID relief efforts with its #EndPeriodPoverty campaign.
The campaign began in March 2020 to help increase access to feminine hygiene products for girls in challenging economic circumstances so they can stay confident and stay in school but was halted due to the COVID-19 restrictions as schools were closed in order to prevent further infections.
The distribution resumed recently, and for the second consecutive year, Always® partnered with KIND to distribute period products in an even more meaningful way, namely, the donation of an increased total of 115,000 pads to five secondary schools (4 in Trinidad and 1 in Tobago), ensuring that each female student receives Always® feminine products to last an entire school year. The schools were identified by the Ministry of Education and included Rio Claro East Secondary, Cunupia Secondary, Toco Secondary, Success Laventille Secondary and Roxborough Secondary School.
Recognizing the need to provide continuous support to communities, Always® once again partnered with KIND to help deliver a total of 20,000 pads to assist some families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reshma Geawan, P&G Business Unit Head at AMCO said the company was more than happy to assist with the campaign distribution and pledged to continue to assist where necessary. She said, “We know that this has been a difficult year for everyone which is why we remain committed to providing period products to our girls and those in need. Period poverty is not a new phenomenon and we promise to play our part in helping to circumvent period poverty.”