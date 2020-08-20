Port of Spain, Trinidad. August 19th, 2020: After witnessing the many trials faced by our people in recent times, Angostura®, the Caribbean’s leading rum producer with a superb collection of rum brands and the world’s market leader for bitters has produced an anthem of unity, harmony and strength called “Resilient”.
Rahim Mohammed, Executive Manager- Corporate Services said that Angostura wanted to remind people of their own strength and reinforce a message of unity and love that will keep us all thriving. Mr. Mohammed said, “This song is about celebrating the resilience of our people, especially when faced with many social barriers. We expect this song to resonate with our Caribbean brothers and sisters as we continue to confront our challenges through a united force and promote togetherness and love towards each other!”
The song portrays our Caribbean uniqueness and has a great overarching message of perseverance. It not only contains an inspirational message but celebrates the strength of our people. Angostura is pleased to be part of society and the community fabric to provide an opportunity to our regional entertainment artistes to perform together and promote unity despite the various challenges faced.
We unite as one people, with one goal to love one another and to come out of this pandemic stronger as a cohesive Trinidad and Tobago for we are resilient, passionate and fun loving in all respects.
The song features vocals by Wayne Marshall (Jamaica); King Bubba (Barbados); Geniene Brown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines); Teddyson John (St. Lucia); Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago); Ravi B (Trinidad and Tobago); Terri Lyons (Trinidad and Tobago) and Rheon Elbourne (Trinidad and Tobago). It was produced by Kubiyashi Productions (St. Vincent and the Grenadines and written by Tuere Kareem (Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Limited, Trinidad and Tobago).
Music was provided by Julian Magik, bass from Machel Montano’s band (Barbados/Toronto); violin of Darron Andrews Music (Jamaica/St. Vincent) and Penn Joseph, drums of Maxi Priest band (St. Lucia/Jamaica).
The song and video can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrbvRcd5H90 and can also be accessed via the QR code from the attached picture.
About Angostura®
Angostura Holdings Limited is one of the Caribbean’s leading rum producers with a superb collection of rum brands such as Angostura® 1824, Angostura® 1787, Angostura® 1919, Angostura® 7 year old rum, Angostura® 5 year old, Angostura® Reserva, Angostura® Single Barrel, White Oak, Forres Park Puncheon, Black Label and Royal Oak. It is the world’s market leader in bitters, producing Angostura® aromatic bitters, Angostura® orange bitters and Angostura® cocoa bitters. Its portfolio also includes Amaro di Angostura® and a signature beverage Angostura® Lemon Lime and Bitters.
Many of our brands have been around for generations in Trinidad and Tobago, our core rum market. Angostura’s international rums have won gold medals at many international competitions in the past decade and have been named ‘the world’s most awarded rum range’ by the Rum Masters.
To learn more about the Company, please visit our website: http://www.angostura.com
Media contact
Bibi Khan, Corporate Communications Specialist, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, 334-1008
LYRICS FOR RESILIENT
We’re writing our own story
Though we don’t know the end
So let’s keep going
Nothing can’t stop us
We’ll get through
Together we’ll get through
Resilient in every way
Though hard times may test our lives
Love will lead the way
Together we’ll survive
Together we will thrive
This won’t last forever
That’s one thing for sure
And when it’s all over
We’ll be stronger than before
We’ll get through
Together we’ll get through
Resilient in every way
Though hard times may test our lives
Love will lead the way
Together we’ll survive
Together we will thrive
Love for each other
Will take us a long way
As we keep looking
To a brighter day
Bridge-
When it’s over
Over
We’ll be better
Better
Even stronger
Stronger
Much closer
Closer
Together we, we can do it
We are here,
We are here with you!
Resilient in every way
Though hard times may test our lives
Love will lead the way
Together we’ll survive
Together we will thrive
Dancehall break down
It could test we
But it cah break we
No amount of pressure
Could stop we energy
We do it before
And we go do it again
The sun muss shine
After the rain
Our story’s far from finished
There’s so much more to write
We look forward to the good times
We’re gonna be alright
We’ll get through
Together we’ll get through
Chorus: (ALL ARTISTE)
Resilient in every way
Though hard times may test our lives
Love will lead the way
Together we’ll survive
Together we will thrive
-END-