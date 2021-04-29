Angostura has provided assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through the purchase of relief items for its citizens whose lives have been turned upside down by the ongoing eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.
On Tuesday, Angostura in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry donated much- needed supplies which were loaded onto the Galleons Passage which is expected to leave today to head to SVG.
The company donated 500 full-size mattresses, 100 shovels, 300 pairs of steel tip boots, 200 mops, 100 scrubbing brooms, 200 buckets, 150 water hoses and 2,300 reflective vests to assist in relief and cleaning efforts.
Angostura’s acting chief executive officer Ian Forbes said, the company is proud to be part of the efforts to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
“The disaster in SVG has seen thousands of people being evacuated from their homes and businesses and Angostura® understands the island’s urgent need for humanitarian assistance. Our hearts go out to the families who have been displaced by the volcanic eruptions and the ash fall. We are a resilient region and together we will help SVG overcome this natural disaster.”
In addition to providing help for the citizens of SVG, Angostura will also be donating supplies for the animals on the island and this will be done through the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA).