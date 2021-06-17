Port of Spain, June 2021 – Angostura® White Oak is honouring the hard work and talent of dancers who perform and tirelessly endeavour to bring Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture to the world’s stage in a documentary called “It’s Just a Lil Wine?”.
The documentary features a cast of burgeoning stars on Trinidad and Tobago’s dance scene who are making waves in the ballet, hip-hop, Chutney, and Soca arenas. It highlights their dedication to the art form despite the many challenges they face. One of those obstacles is having their craft reduced to just “a lil wine.” The film explores their sacrifices and triumphs while revealing the untold stories of the local dance world.
Ian Forbes, Acting CEO at Angostura® said the documentary is important to the Angostura family because the brand has a long-established history as champions of Trinbagonian culture. He said, “Here in Trinidad and Tobago dance is such a big part of our culture, but it’s often overlooked. We are rhythmic people by nature and so we sometimes take it for granted that anyone can dance. While many of our dance pioneers have been celebrated in the past, as a company, we thought it was important to highlight the future of dance and give credit to those who are passionately pushing our culture forward right now.”
He noted, “This fits perfectly with the direction Angostura has been taking in the past few years to celebrate the accomplishments of young people who are doing great things. We see you, we appreciate you and your art form is important to us.”
The documentary is a part of the brand’s MOVE WITH WO campaign which highlights young people who are making moves in their respective fields. The brand took the opportunity to delve into the heart of the dance industry to uncover the real stories, giving viewers a candid look into lives of dancers who work tirelessly at their craft.
The documentary features Achsah Henry, Bridgette Wilson, Dominic Davis, Jose Freedom, Karishma Ramoutar, Melika “Luna” Gillard, Michelle Bambaii, with appearances by Nailah Blackman and Ravi B, who all share their untold and unfiltered stories about the world of dance.
“It’s Just a Lil Wine?” is directed by Ryan Lee, edited by Joel Burke and created and produced by Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi. It will premiere on Friday 18th June at 8 pm on White Oak’s YouTube Page