(Port of Spain) – The House of Angostura® is paying homage to some of Trinidad and Tobago’s Cultural Icons by constructing a mass of distinctive pennants around the Queen’s Park Savannah – a regular venue and pillar in annual Carnival celebrations.
The House of Angostura® decided that it was important to acknowledge the significance of T&T’s culture at this time, despite the cancellation of Carnival 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His Worship Joel Martinez, Mayor of Port of Spain was present to officially receive the pennants. He noted Angostura’s great work and understanding of culture and how the Company continuously gives back to the community, “We at the Port of Spain City Corporation value the contributions made by Angostura®, especially in the last year. We are pleased with the construction of these magnificent pennants and we are proud to have it as part of our treasured savannah landscape.”
Speaking at the Queen’s Park Savannah where the pennants were already constructed and flying high, Angostura’s CEO (Ag.) Ian Forbes said, “We value and acknowledge the stellar work that has been achieved by some of our Cultural Icons and find it necessary to honour them in this way especially as there were no celebrations this year. We all hold Carnival dear to our hearts and this is just one way of keeping the spirit of Carnival alive.”
Some of the Cultural Icons showcased on the pennants include: Drupatee, Singing Sandra, Lord Kitchener, Mighty Sparrow, David Rudder, Denyse Plummer and others.
President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) Lutalo Masimba known as Brother Resistance and calypso and soca promoter Errol Peru were also in attendance.