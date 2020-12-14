Port of Spain, Trinidad. December 13th, 2020: On December 12th, 2020 Angostura® held its 2nd Champions Award which showcased benevolent citizens for their noble causes. The Angostura Champions Award is the Company’s way of recognizing and admiring those in society who give of themselves selflessly to assist others. It is a biennial programme which was first hosted in 2018, in which Angostura® received nominations from across Trinidad and Tobago, and this year was no different.
Chairman of Angostura Holdings Limited, Mr. Terrence Bharath says, “We at Angostura® consider ourselves to be Champions. We strive for excellence in all that we do just as the five finalists of the Champions Award. During a global pandemic, the aim of the Angostura Champions Award 2020 was to triumph over darkness.”
Angostura® received hundreds of nominations and after a difficult selection process, a panel of esteemed judges selected five finalists. The judges included Mr Sieunarine Coosal, Mrs. Zalayhar Hassanali, Ms. Jacqueline Quamina and Mr. Jehue Gordon. The winner of the Champions Award was selected by the judges and through online voting.
Angostura® would like to salute the 5 finalists of the Angostura Champions Award 2020 and to congratulate the winner, Ms. Elizabeth Aleong. Ms. Aleong learned to not just cope with her two differently abled children, but she works at providing therapy and support services for children with disabilities regardless of a family’s income. After surviving a bilateral stroke in 2018 and learning how to walk and talk again; it gave her more encouragement and drive to assist children with disabilities. It was because of this she received the Angostura Champions Award 2020. She received a trophy and $50,000.00.
The other finalists all received trophies and $10,000.00 each and included domestic violence advocate, Ms. Valdeen Tamara-Shears. She emerged from an abusive relationship and transitioned from victim to survivor to advocate. She is lobbying for legislative changes regarding domestic violence and advocating for the implementation and enforcement of Electronic Tracking Bracelets, corresponding Victim App Alert and Mandatory Rehabilitation Counselling for abusers.
Another finalist, Mr. Shivam Teelucksingh, is an entrepreneur and freelance computer technician who was forced to close his pharmacy due to the strains from COVID-19. Unemployed, he then sold his vehicle and used the proceeds from the sale and his IT skills to provide free computer repairs for parents and assisted them in navigating online education platforms for their children.
Ms. Anushka Teelucksingh, harnessed the life-giving force of blood donations. After having to source blood for her father in 2009 and realizing how difficult it was, she started to coordinate blood drives to assist others. Mr. Kenneth Listhrop has funnelled his musical energies into the next generation through the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic of which he is the music director. He formed the group to teach children music.
In acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the finalists, Mr. Bharath said, “It takes a special person to give of themselves unselfishly for no reward. It takes a special person to understand that there is a reward from being kind to others. There is at the end of the day a feeling of joy and fulfilment from assisting others.”
Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon said, “I congratulate the Angostura® team on this initiative aimed at showcasing and recognizing the extraordinary contributions made by distinguished citizens who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others.”