For the second day in succession, Tobago has recorded a Covid-19 related death.
Yesterday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported the death of an 75-year-old female with co-morbidities.
Today, another female, 86-year-old with co-morbidities, is reported to have succumbed to the virus.
The Covid-19 death toll in Tobago is now eight.
In its clinical update, the Division of Health also reported nine new Covid-19 cases with the last 24 hours, while six persons were discharged.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island now stands at 135.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at May 25:
- Number of discharges = 6
- Number of new cases = 9
- Number of active COVID-19 cases = 135
- Number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 5456 (as at 24th May, 2021)
- Number of overall samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 439
- Overall number of deaths = 8
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- GET VACCINATED!
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).