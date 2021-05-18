Arrive Alive honours first responders at 7th Annual Road Safety Awards Ceremony

(Port of Spain) – All media are invited to the Trinidad and Tobago Annual Road Safety Awards Ceremony which will be held virtually on Tuesday 18th May 2021 at 10 am where NGO Arrive Alive will honour eighty-five (85) first responders as well as road safety professionals from the Ministry of Works and Transport, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services, Global Medical Response and the Ministry of National Security.
Senator the Honourable Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport will give the Feature Address and will be joined by Arrive Alive President Sharon Inglefield; Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police - Administration Joanne Archie, BHP Trinidad and Tobago Country Manager Michael Stone and Arrive Alive Spokesperson Michelle Ablack-Papponette.
To view the virtual Trinidad and Tobago Annual Road Safety Awards Ceremony, please log on to www.arrivealiveawards2020.brand.live promptly at 10 am on Tuesday 18th May 2021.