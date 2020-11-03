Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce, were among a contingent of officials that toured several work sites under the remit of the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in south, central and east Trinidad.
Beckles and Leonce were accompanied Nirmala Ramlogan, permanent secretary (Actg) Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, LSA's chairman and chief executive officer, as well as the chairman and Managing Director of HDC and other officials.
Monday's tour started off at Glenroy II, Princes Town, one of the sites identified for the Petrotrin Residential Lots Programme.
This site visit was followed by visits to La Romain II, in La Romain, Ponderosa in Golconda and Embacadere in San Fernando.
These sites are expected to yield approximately 800 residential lots for construction of affordable owner-occupied homes.
Attorney General and Member of Parliament for San Fernando West, Faris Al Rawi joined his cabinet colleagues during the tour of the Embacadere site, which is located in his constituency.
The touring party also visited active HDC construction sites, including Riverside North, Corinth, in San Fernando, which is expected to provide some 102 three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse units.
Twenty-two of the units are being constructed utilizing a public private partnership arrangement.
Other project sites included Harmony Hall, Marabella and Real Spring Park, Valsayn South, are being constructed under the Infrastructural Development Fund. These two developments will produce 102 townhouses and 408 mixed family Units (SFU, T/Houses and Apartments) respectively. All of the units will have a three bedroom/two-bathroom configuration except for one hundred and forty-four apartments being constructed at Real Springs, which will have a two bedroom/one-bathroom configuration.
The final phase of the tour took the party to Pioneer Drive, Mt. Hope and Edinburgh South, Chaguanas, projects being built under the Small and Medium Contractors Housing Initiative. These projects will yield ten townhouses and twenty-three single family units respectively.
The assessment of these and other projects under the housing portfolio will provide the line ministers with an understanding to inform future decision making if the ministry is to realize its goal of constructing 25,000 housing units over the next 10 years.