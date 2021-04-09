The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised that due to mechanical problems affecting the Picton No. 2 Booster Station, customers in Laventille, Belmont and environs will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne supply of water.
According to WASA, emergency repair works are currently underway and are expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The affected areas include Picton Road, Prizgar Lands, Despers Drive, Sogren Trace, Richardson Lane, Quarry Street, St. John Street, Chapel Street, Laventille Road, St. Barbs, St. Francois Valley Road, Belmont Valley Road, Sandy Trace, Beecham Coco, Layan Hill, China Town, Durant Street, Mc Kai Road, Belle Eau Road, Regent Street, Gonzales, Red Hill and Pump Trace.
WASA stated that it may take up to 48 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these works.
In the interim, a limited truck-borne water service will be made available upon request.
Customers seeking further information or assistance are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.