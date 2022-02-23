Buzz Bar opens new location

Since the appearance of the Covid-19 virus, air travel has become a much more strenuous and stressful exercise, whether for business or recreation.
The many restrictions, protocols and individual requirements can often leave travellers exhausted by the time they complete their security checks and arrive at their assigned gate.
It’s against this background LA5 Bar & Lounge Ltd recently opened their third “Buzz Bar” 360 kiosk, which features a bar on one side where you can sit and have a drink and a meal, in addition to the “Buzz To Go” side where travellers can just grab something to eat on the run.
Following the success of their first two locations at One Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain and at C3 Centre in San Fernando, managing partner Bjorn Rezende was enthusiastic about this latest incarnation and investment at the Departure Lounge of Piarco International Airport.
He spoke with Express about the challenges of the past two years.
“Like every other establishment within the industry, the pandemic impacted our business and everyone involved severely. The effects will take us years to recover, but the reality is that for almost two years and counting, we have either been closed entirely or have been operating under some form of restrictions. This, as you can imagine, completely derailed the viability of our operation and forced us to make very difficult decisions with regards to not only the future of Buzz, but the future of our team members at the time.”
Rezende explained that initially, the company attempted to keep their employees working for reduced salaries, but revealed that “as time passed, and the pandemic raged on, it was no longer a sustainable approach”. We can all testify to the reality of the past two years when rent and other expenses accumulated, whilst incomes diminished and in many cases became nonexistent.
Rezende stressed that concessions received from their landlords at One Woodbrook Place and C3 Centre were greatly appreciated and helped to keep “the buzz” going, but eventually downsizing was inevitable and unavoidable.
The food and beverage sector has reported losses in the millions over the period and it’s clear that many businesses in the sector closed down and were unable to evolve their services from a focus on dining-in, to one centred on delivery and/or curbside pickups.
The “Buzz Bar” 360 kiosk was uniquely designed for convenience and managed to weather the down time, while preparing to share more as soon as the world was ready to open up again.
“With the most recent ease on our industry and the MSME Stimulus Interest Free Loan provided by the GOVTT, we have been able to see some light,” Rezende said. “We hope the country continues to take these forward steps, as Covid-19 isn’t going anywhere and the only solution is to coexist with as little impact on the health sector as possible.”
Buzz Bar currently employs over 60 persons to run their three locations nationwide and has placed the utmost priority on the health and safety of both their employees and customers.
The company currently operates under the TT Safe Zone rules and regulations implemented by the Government at all three locations, all staff have been trained and measures put in place to ensure that the guidelines and protocols are followed at all times.
Still, given the state of the economy at present, the investment in a third location at this time did not come about without considerable thought, planning and sacrifice.
The businessman said the opportunity presented itself just five months into the pandemic and was certainly not on the agenda for the company.
“The country had just entered into its second lockdown and we were unfortunately in the process of closing our doors yet again. One of our shareholders, David Franco, was working on a personal project for a few years on an entirely different concept, that just so happened to come to fruition at the time. He decided to bring the opportunity to the LA5 Group, and while it certainly appeared to come at an inopportune time for us, we simply couldn’t pass on the prospect of bringing the Buzz concept to the Departure Lounge at Piarco,” he remarked.
LA5 Bar & Lounge Ltd is anticipating an entertainment and travel boom following the end of the pandemic and has refocused its business model to operate in a post-pandemic era.
Rezende and his business partners are hopeful for an end to the death and devastation caused by the Covid-19 virus soon and believe that their contribution to the culture of T&T is just as important as their contribution to the economy.
Thus, they see the Buzz Bar concept as a vital component and stakeholder of the tourism sector.
“Buzz Bar along with every other bar and restaurant in Trinidad and Tobago, acts and operates as a very important arm within the tourism sector. This sector, we believe, now plays an integral role in the future of our country because we have pledged to diversify our reliance on the energy sector as the driving force of the economy and tourism is a staple of the region and a sector that has already attracted considerable attention and investment over time,” he outlined.
Rezende called for more attention and investment into the sectors led by the Ministry of Culture Tourism and The Arts “to ensure that we are better prepared to receive and share and interact with the world when it comes to visit our shores and demands our cultural, musical and other tangible products and services.”
He highlighted that more attention, investment and focus is certainly needed in the hospitality and entertainment industries, both of which fall under tourism.
“Gone are the days where we should be viewed as a place where people just go to drink alcohol. We provide stress-relief, employment, entertainment and secure livelihoods for many people, even as we each offer our own unique experience to both citizens of and tourists/visitors to this country,” Rezende added.