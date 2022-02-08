Cable and Wireless gets new Senior Director, Head of Communications.

Cable &Wireless Communications has appointed Marilyn Sealy to the position of Senior Director, Head of Communications.
Sealy, who is based in Barbados, has held a variety of roles within company, most recently as Senior Manager, Communications, South Caribbean with responsibility for Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dutch Caribbean.
In her new role which began last Tuesday, Sealy will be responsible for leading the company’s corporate communications portfolio in more than 20 markets spread across the Caribbean and Latin America. Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications, Inge Smidts said, “Marilyn is passionate about our business, cares deeply for her colleagues, and brings amazing energy to everything she does. She is a savvy, results-oriented business leader and reliable team player who has grown with the company and we wish her continued success in her new role.”
The new Senior Director, Head of Communications, is a trained behavioural and social change specialist, and has worked extensively in the field of journalism, public relations, and event management for the past twenty years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada and an MA in Communication for Social and Behaviour Change with Distinction from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.
Sealy is currently a member of and previously served as a Past President of the Barbados Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).