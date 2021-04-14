National air carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced the cancellation of all flights destined for, or originating out of Barbados.
CAL said the decision is based on the fact that Barbados has been affected by the volcanic explosions at the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
In a press release on Wednesday, the airline stated that flights to and from Barbados will not operate before Sunday (April 18).
The release said affected travellers will be re-accommodated on the first available flights when services resume.
Customers are advised to visit CAL at www.caribbean-airlines.com for further updates, and check their flight status before going to the airport, or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre for further details.