Planning and Development Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis said her Government is serious about implementing the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) following the tabling of the 2020/2021 Budget on October 5.
In a media release on Monday, Robinson-Regis said the country's PSIP allocation for the 2020/2021 fiscal year is an increase from the revised 2019 PSIP allocation.
The original allocation of $5.387 billion for 2019, but that figure was revised down to $4.078 billion as funds were reallocated to other areas in support of measures to help the nation deal with COVID-19.
The PSIP allocation for the 2020/2021 is $4.11 billion, an increase of $32.48 million.
Planning and Development is the lead coordinating ministry through the Policy Planning and Reconstruction Division (PPRD). It supports all other ministries and Government agencies in the development of their PSIP projects.
For the upcoming fiscal period, ministries will develop their projects to continue achieving the goals set in Vision 2030, as well as the Government’s objective to attain the requirements of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Finance Minister Colm Imbert's announcement of the $5.387 billion allocation during the 2019 Budget presentation, came a few months before the world and Trinidad and Tobago felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final figures indicate that over the past five years the PSIP allocations have averaged approximately $4 billion.
PSIP total allocations with Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) allocations included from 2016 to 2021are as follows:
2016 - $4,708,723,638 2017 - $3,571,566,792 2018 - $3,531,239,182 2019 - $3,593,446,911 2020 - $4,077,516,555 (reduced from $5.387b) 2021 - $4,110,000,000
The Planning Minister emphasises that the PSIP is an avenue for this Government’s implementation of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy; Vision 2030, which is also driven by the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
According to the release, this year’s allocation will assist with the implementation of projects to support programmes within the sectors of education, housing and shelter, health/HIV AIDS, community development, water security, roads and bridges, drainage, crime alleviation, workforce development among others.
The PSIP is a strategic investment plan of the Government in the formulation of the National Budget, which reflects public investment against national priority areas for development.
It plays an important role in the transformation of Trinidad and Tobago towards becoming a developed country through the creation of infrastructural and socio-economic frameworks that will improve citizen’s lives and livelihoods through the acceleration of development outcomes, such as: increased employment and foreign exchange; sustainable debt to GDP ratios; citizen security; and wealth creation and investments.